LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 635.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,401. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 24,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $824,088.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,491 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE USFD opened at $34.87 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

