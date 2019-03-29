LPL Financial LLC Has $394,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (AFB)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

In other AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. news, Director Marshall C. Turner bought 2,000 shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AFB opened at $12.95 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Company Profile

