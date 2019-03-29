LPL Financial LLC Has $389,000 Stake in 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,212 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,096,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $323,125,000 after buying an additional 683,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,080,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $209,428,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,080,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $209,428,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after buying an additional 69,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 866,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

