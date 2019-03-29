LPL Financial LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Hudson Ltd (HUD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hudson were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Hudson in the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hudson by 15.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson in the third quarter worth approximately $801,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hudson in the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hudson by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hudson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hudson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

HUD opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hudson Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $23.22.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.85 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Ltd will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

