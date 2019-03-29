Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 359.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 198.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 112,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,029,000 after acquiring an additional 176,264 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOXO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. William Blair lowered Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Ifs Securities lowered Loxo Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.58.

LOXO opened at $234.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 2.51. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $234.93.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

