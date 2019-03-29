Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,775,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 63,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 733,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $84,243,000 after buying an additional 18,483 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush set a $95.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

NYSE:LOW opened at $108.37 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

