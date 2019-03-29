Lorenzo Tallarigo Purchases 382 Shares of Oxford BioMedica plc (OXB) Stock

Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 695 ($9.08) per share, with a total value of £2,654.90 ($3,469.10).

Lorenzo Tallarigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 25th, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 413 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.42) per share, with a total value of £2,659.72 ($3,475.40).

On Thursday, January 24th, Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 383 shares of Oxford BioMedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £2,658.02 ($3,473.17).

LON OXB opened at GBX 700 ($9.15) on Friday. Oxford BioMedica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 511 ($6.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,062.60 ($13.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $462.91 million and a PE ratio of 64.22.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

