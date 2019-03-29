Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $39,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,357,305,000 after buying an additional 199,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,266,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,357,305,000 after buying an additional 199,456 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 21,125,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,925,719,000 after buying an additional 1,426,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,587,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,240,989,000 after buying an additional 105,749 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $306.04 per share, for a total transaction of $229,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total value of $1,218,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.85. 7,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $361.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

