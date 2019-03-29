Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.50. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $4.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $19.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.20 to $19.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $24.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.95 to $25.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.39. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $295.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $361.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

