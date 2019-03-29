Loblaw Companies Ltd (LBLCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBLCF. Desjardins downgraded shares of Loblaw Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Loblaw Companies stock remained flat at $$49.30 during midday trading on Friday. 5,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $50.66.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

