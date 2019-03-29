LivaNova (LIVN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

LIVN opened at $96.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $150,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alistair Simpson sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $40,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $472,350 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,915,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,101,000 after buying an additional 127,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,083,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,289,000 after buying an additional 68,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,289,000 after buying an additional 68,637 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,333,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,336,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

