LiqTech International (LIQT) Announces Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LIQT opened at $2.06 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,226 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in LiqTech International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,871,914 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIQT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

