Lindsay Co. (LNN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,420,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lindsay by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,362,000 after buying an additional 47,802 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 725,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Lindsay by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,148,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,133,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindsay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

LNN opened at $95.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $109.50.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.57 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/lindsay-co-lnn-shares-sold-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.