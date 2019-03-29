Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) and Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Head to Head Review

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.6% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Assembly Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Assembly Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $224.67, indicating a potential upside of 81.87%. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 161.27%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Assembly Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals $251.45 million 10.04 $143.32 million $6.28 19.67 Assembly Biosciences $14.80 million 34.84 -$90.75 million ($3.98) -5.07

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Assembly Biosciences. Assembly Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals 57.00% 26.00% 10.27% Assembly Biosciences -613.02% -57.48% -42.73%

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats Assembly Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer. The company's partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, muscle wasting, liver and kidney diseases, and others. It is also developing a small molecule glucagon receptor antagonist for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States. It is involved in the development of core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it engages in the development of product candidates for various disease indications, such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, irritable bowel syndrome, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, immuno-oncology, and clostridium difficile infections by using its microbiome platform. It has a collaboration agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for the development and commercialization of selected microbiome gastrointestinal programs. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

