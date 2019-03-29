Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 512,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,360,000 after buying an additional 261,237 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $203,877,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $53.06 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $86,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,254.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

