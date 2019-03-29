Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 624,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 995,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $569.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.53% and a negative return on equity of 911.43%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

