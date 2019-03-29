Lennar (LEN) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lennar to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.81.

NYSE LEN opened at $49.66 on Thursday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 11.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Lennar had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,845,690.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Lennar by 5,332.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,346,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,266,802 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,281,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,160,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,931,000 after buying an additional 1,099,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Lennar by 7,486.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after buying an additional 592,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

