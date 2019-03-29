LendingClub (LC) and NetEase (NTES) Critical Analysis

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

LendingClub has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LendingClub and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub -18.47% -3.34% -0.75% NetEase 9.12% 13.60% 7.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of LendingClub shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of LendingClub shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LendingClub and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub 0 4 3 0 2.43 NetEase 0 2 9 0 2.82

LendingClub currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 61.42%. NetEase has a consensus price target of $269.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.93%. Given LendingClub’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than NetEase.

Dividends

NetEase pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. LendingClub does not pay a dividend. NetEase pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LendingClub and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub $694.81 million 1.87 -$128.30 million ($0.07) -43.14 NetEase $9.77 billion 3.18 $930.91 million $6.87 34.39

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub. LendingClub is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetEase beats LendingClub on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market. The company also operates Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; and Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise, as well as NetEase News App and NetEase Websites, which provide Internet users with Chinese language-based online services that are centered around content and interactive community. In addition, it provides online advertising services comprising banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities; and email services to individual and corporate users. Further, NetEase, Inc. offers online services, such as CC, a live video streaming platform; Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Wangyibao, a payment platform; EaseRead, an e-reading platform; NetEase Cloud Classroom, an online education platform; and Youdao Dictionary, an e-dictionary services platform. It has a collaboration agreement with Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. to co-develop a game in the storied Diablo franchise. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

