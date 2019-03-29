Legal & General Group Plc Has $61.27 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 82,260 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $61,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 652,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 858,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,558,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after acquiring an additional 130,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,185 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,620.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $1,854,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,156.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,559,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,077,837 and sold 70,436 shares valued at $3,602,036. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $50.32 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

