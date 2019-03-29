Legal & General Group Plc Has $59.13 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.54% of Seagate Technology worth $59,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 105.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $32,335,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $2,283,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $166,497,500 and have sold 120,832 shares valued at $5,541,064. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $59.13 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/legal-general-group-plc-has-59-13-million-position-in-seagate-technology-plc-stx.html.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.