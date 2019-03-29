LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LTXB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $39.00 target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.88.

NASDAQ:LTXB traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $37.51. 14,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegacyTexas Financial Group news, Director James Brian Mccall sold 28,000 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,140,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 5,000 shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,530. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

