LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, February 7th.

In related news, insider John F. Smiley sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $44,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,129 shares of company stock worth $275,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in LCNB by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in LCNB by 37.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCNB by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in LCNB by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCNB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.54. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million. LCNB had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.