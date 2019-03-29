Largo Resources (LGO) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at CSFB

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Largo Resources has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

