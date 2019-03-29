LanaCoin (LANA) Hits Market Capitalization of $213,115.00

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $213,115.00 and $1.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kambria (KAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,043,248,298 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

