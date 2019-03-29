Lamprell (LAM) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Lamprell (LON:LAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Lamprell in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lamprell from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 73 ($0.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of LAM opened at GBX 57.40 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. Lamprell has a twelve month low of GBX 51.30 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication and Engineering, and Services.

