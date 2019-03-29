Lake Point Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

BMV:SHY opened at $84.17 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

