Lake Point Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.
BMV:SHY opened at $84.17 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.