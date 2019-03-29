Lake Point Wealth Management Takes Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,603 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,771,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $69,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 25,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,735,721.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $118,191,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,284 shares of company stock worth $85,077,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Best Buy stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lake Point Wealth Management Takes Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/lake-point-wealth-management-takes-position-in-best-buy-co-inc-bby.html.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.