Lake Point Wealth Management Invests $259,000 in Total SA (TOT)

Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Total by 11,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of Total stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Total SA has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts predict that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Total’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

