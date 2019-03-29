Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $98.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $100.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5309 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lake Point Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,986 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/lake-point-wealth-management-buys-shares-of-1986-spdr-sp-dividend-etf-sdy.html.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.