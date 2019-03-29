Lake Point Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,232 American Tower Corp (AMT)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,100,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,217,000 after purchasing an additional 480,012 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15,525.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,579,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,557,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,064 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $219,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,082.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $314,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,393.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,253 shares of company stock valued at $15,216,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Tower from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $194.93 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $133.53 and a twelve month high of $196.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

