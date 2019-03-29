KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) CEO Sells $33,621.53 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $33,621.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,679.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 20th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,166 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $59,460.66.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 270 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $2,856.60.

KVH Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.38. 2,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,900. The company has a market cap of $180.99 million, a P/E ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVHI. ValuEngine cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KVH Industries by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in KVH Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 669,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in KVH Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in KVH Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

