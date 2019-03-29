Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to post $398.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $412.52 million and the lowest is $384.00 million. Kronos Worldwide posted sales of $430.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 24.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2,127.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 471.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,944,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 49,021 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2,213.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.89. 2,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.03. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 5.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

