Komatsu (KMTUY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Komatsu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Komatsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Komatsu from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

