Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 476,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after buying an additional 85,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,560,000 after buying an additional 57,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $57,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,815.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,887,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,000,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.87. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $69.96.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/kinsale-capital-group-inc-knsl-holdings-boosted-by-citigroup-inc.html.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.