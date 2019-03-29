KeyCorp Increases Prologis (PLD) Price Target to $77.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2019 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Prologis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Prologis stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.64 million. Prologis had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

In related news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,153,999.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

