Kestrel Gold (KGC) Stock Price Up 25%

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc (CVE:KGC) rose 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 101,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 84,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon territory; 100% interest in the Val-Jual property that covers an area of approximately 1,350 hectares situated in southwest of Dawson City, Yukon; Clear Creek property covering an area of approximately 1,700 hectares located at the east of Dawson City, Yukon; and Dease Lake property, which covers an area of approximately 1,835 hectares situated within the Liard mining division of British Columbia.

