Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) a €34.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.80 ($48.60).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €34.90 ($40.58) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

