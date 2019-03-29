Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) a €34.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €41.80 ($48.60).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €34.90 ($40.58) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.