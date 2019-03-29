Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 9,579 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,579 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 15,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $1,662,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $505,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,654 shares of company stock worth $9,963,524. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.86.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

