Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 14,379 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AON were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 14,228.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,813,464 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,875.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $214,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $711,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,585,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,470 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,000 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $169.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $134.82 and a 52 week high of $173.53.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.03. AON had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, February 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

