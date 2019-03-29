Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.18 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,339,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 79,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 138,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 549,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,444,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $141.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at $25,946,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,737,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Chubb from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

