Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 7,759 Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 320,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 386,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,918,000 after purchasing an additional 176,087 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 43.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of WM opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $103.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $69,872.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $68,369.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $402,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

