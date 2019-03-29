Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 12,386 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 76,427 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 87,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

