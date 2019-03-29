Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 26,972 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 213,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,077,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 126,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 121,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 19,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $359,114.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 236,711,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,812,035.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,773.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,740,712 shares of company stock worth $51,962,814. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.87.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

