KB Home (KBH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.30% of KB Home worth $54,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,990,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in KB Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,050,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,483,000 after acquiring an additional 198,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,050,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,483,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,241,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

KB Home stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. KB Home has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.56 million. KB Home had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/kb-home-kbh-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.