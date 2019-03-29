Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (KYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

KYN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 11,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,247. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, VP Alan Boswell sold 2,407 shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $37,765.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,352.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

