KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Stake Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,708,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,470,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,045,000 after buying an additional 2,708,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 17,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.37 million. Analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

