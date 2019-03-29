Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) Receives $23.60 Average PT from Analysts

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 27th.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $262.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.73. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.23). Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,537,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,242 shares in the last quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,520,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 445,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 349,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 322,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,208,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

