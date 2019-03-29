JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,224,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.87.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

