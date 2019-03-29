Joint Ventures Price Up 37.2% This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $23,145.00 and $96.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00405021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.01575044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00238356 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007073 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,878,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

