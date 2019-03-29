John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.98

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.98 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

